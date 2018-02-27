Rain Harvest Calculator

Its a very good Rain Harvest tool that provides a lot of flexibility -- you have control over all of the following:
- Location -- specify your location and the calculator looks up the average monthly rainfall.
- Collection area
- Collection efficiency
- Water usage by month
- Water storage available
- Supplementary water available by month
- Specify years with less or more than average rainfall
The calculator provides very nice graphic output that makes it very clear what your rain harvest and water supply situation is and makes it very easy to do what if studies on collection area, storage, usage, ...
Well worth having if you are planning a rain water harvesting system.
Thanks Darrel!
Gary
No comments:
Post a Comment